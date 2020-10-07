By Laman Ismayilov

Changeable cloudy weather will stay in Baku on October 8. North-east wind will blow tomorrow.

The temperature will be +12-15 °C at night, +19-21 °C in the daytime on the Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +12-14 °C at night, +19-21 °C in the daytime.

Foggy weather is expected in some country's regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +8-12 °Cat night, +18-22 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +2-6 °C at night, +8-11 °C in the daytime.

Mild fluctuations of meteorological factors and a temperature regime close to the climatic norm on October 8-9 will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz