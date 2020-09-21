By Trend

A delegation led by Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, arrived in Russia on an official visit on September 21, Trend reports referring to the Parliament.

This is the first official visit of Sahiba Gafarova to Russia as the speaker of the Parliament.

The delegation includes Chairman of the Parliament’s committee Samad Seyidov, Head of the Working Group on inter-parliamentary relations with Russia Nizami Safarov, MPs Eldar Guliyev, Mikhayil Zabelin, Amina Aghazade, Tural Ganjaliyev, Head of the Parliament’s staff Safa Mirzoyev and other officials.

At the Moscow Domodedovo Airport, the delegation of the Azerbaijani Parliament was met by Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Ilyas Umakhanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloghlu and other officials.

On September 22, Sahiba Gafarova will begin official meetings in Russia.

