By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan has reiterated its support to Saudi Arabia over recent clashes with Houthi militias.

"We denounce the Houthi militias' persistent attempts to target civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced in its official Twitter page on September 4.

"We reiterate Azerbaijan’s support to Saudi Arabia in all its measures to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to maintain the security of the country," the ministry noted.

On August 30, Houthi militants tried to strike with an explosive drone at Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Houthi militants have reportedly fired hundreds of missiles at Saudi Arabia since 2015, when Saudi Arabia began backing the Yemeni government against Houthi separatists in the Yemeni Civil War.

It should be noted that The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan established diplomatic ties in 1992.

Joint Commission between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in the fields of economy, trade, investment, technology, culture, sports and youth has been acting since 2000.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz