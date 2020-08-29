By Trend

The OSCE Minsk Group currently cannot play its role as a mediator in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, former US extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza said in an interview with Hadaf program on Azerbaijan Television (AzTV), Trend reports on Aug. 28.

“In this situation there are no conditions for the continuation of negotiations with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group,” Bryza, who is also the ex-co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, said.

"Therefore, I think that the vacuum will be filled by Russia from the Armenian side and by Turkey from the Azerbaijani side,” former US extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Azerbaijan added. “Presently, we see that the OSCE Minsk Group has dropped out of the process. Perhaps, Russia and Turkey will show a great initiative. But I think there will be opponents in certain circles."

