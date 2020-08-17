By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s coronavirus task force has taken another step to mitigate the coronavirus quarantine regime that will be in force in the country until August 31.

Taking into account the positive dynamics of the coronavirus infection and the need to strengthen economic activities, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allow the operation of restaurants and cafes, on the basis of open-air catering facilities, starting from August 18.

Thus, activities of restaurants, cafes, tea houses and other similar public catering establishments are allowed from 09:00 to 22:00 in Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Masalli, Mingachevir, Sumgayit, Yevlakh, Absheron, Barda, Goranboy, Goygol, Khachmaz and Salyan regions where the special quarantine regime has been imposed.

However, there is a ban on hookah smoking and sitting of more than six people at one table.

Owners of catering services are obliged to control the use of masks by customers, and provide masks if the customers do not have them. In addition, employees are obliged to use masks as well.

For violation of the requirements specified in the rules, administrative penalties will be applied.

Modifications related to catering facilities do not include outdoor weddings, as during such events, it is still difficult to use masks and maintain social distance.

The opening of outdoor cafes and restaurants is continuation of the lockdown relaxation that was announced on August 5

On August 5, the government abolished the SMS permit system, thereby allowing citizens leave their place of residence freely.

Moreover, citizens are allowed to visit beaches without obtaining permission as of August 5.

Citizens are able to check the availability of free places in beaches via cimerlik.az portal. The level of occupancy on the beaches is depicted in green, yellow, red colors. If the beach is full, the citizens will know about it in advance. Thus, if the capacity of one beach is 500 people, then 501 person will not be allowed to enter, and will be offered to go to another beach. 100 beaches have been entered on portal. The beaches will work from 09.00 am to 8.00 pm.

Additionally, from August 10, activities of some areas of production, trade and services, such as activity of trade objects on sale of non-food products and consumer services, were resumed.

It should be noted that no decision has been made so far about the resumption of work of educational institutions and shopping centers.

Additionally, travel to regions of Azerbaijan remains prohibited for the time being. As, the permission to travel to the regions on business trips led to changes in the epidemiological situations and new infections, it is too early to allow travel from Baku to the regions.

The decision to ban public transport on weekends remains in force for the time being as well.

The Operational Headquarters has warned citizens that in order to synchronize economic activities with measures to prevent the spread of infection, it is necessary to strictly observe sanitary and epidemiological requirements. Observance of sanitary-epidemiological requirements is the only way to continue and further expand economic activity.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24.

