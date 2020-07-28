By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will build new reservoirs for accumulation of mountain river water in the country in line with the "Action Plan for 2020-2022 on ensuring efficient use of water resources" approved by the president on July 27.

According to the plan, 10 reservoirs are planned to be built. These are Alindzhachai, Gudiyalchai, Vyalyachai , Garachai , Husarchai, Aghsuchai, Turyanchai, Yengidzhai , Velyashchai and Zeyamchai reservoirs.

JSC "Azmelsutəsərrüfat", the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Emergency Situations in 2020-2021 will ensure the preparation of a feasibility study and design to increase water resources in the country and the creation of reservoirs in this direction in accordance with the relief for the accumulation of mountain river water.

Moreover, the third Schollar water pipeline will also be built in accordance with the "Plan of measures to ensure the rational use of water resources for 2020-2022" as well.

According to the plan, Azersu OJSC and the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture in August-December 2020 will develop a feasibility study for the creation of the source of third Shollar water pipeline and carry out appropriate planning.

Additionally, 22 collectors and irrigation canals will be reconstructed in Azerbaijan, in accordance with the plan.

Collectors and irrigation canals to be reconstructed include: Main Mugansk canal; Boztepe canal; Rasularh canal; Gyzylarh canal; New South Mugansk canal; Old South Mugansk canal; Sabir canal; Lower Mugansk canal; Akusha canal; Turianchai right bank canal; Turianchai left bank canal; Hanarh canal; Terterchai left bank canal; P-O canal; Old Hangyz canal; ÇTZ canal; Gyzlyg canal; R-15 canal; Upper Zeyhur canal; as well as Bahramtapa hydroelectric installation and the Mil- Karabakh collector.

Thus, according to the document, JSC "Azmelsutəsərrüfat", the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Emergency Situations in order to reduce water loss and improve land reclamation in 2020-2021 will develop a feasibility study and implement planning for reconstruction.

