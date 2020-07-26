By Akbar Mammadov

Over 55,000 Azerbaijanis have signed up for military service, expressing their readiness to participate in the battles for the country's territorial integrity.

The State Service for Mobilization and Conscription (SSMC) announced the number of the volunteers in its website. The SSMC noted that numerous appeals of the citizens are rising.

“More than 55,130 citizens who responded to the call of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev have expressed their desire to participate in the struggle for the territorial integrity of the republic to the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription and have been duly registered till today,” the website reported

