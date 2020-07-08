By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and First Deputy Minister of Defence Najmaddin Sadikov have visited military units on the front line, the ministry’s press service reported on July 8.

After hearing reports on the operational situation, the Defense Minister observed the adversary’s positions on the opposite said and gave relevant instructions to ensure combat readiness of the units, the ministry said.

Assessing the situation on the line of contact, Hasanov informed the military personnel of the tasks ahead.

After familiarizing himself with the conditions in the units, the minister also met with servicemen serving on the front lines, emphasizing that the measures taken to further improve their social and living conditions are constantly continued due to the state care and attention, the ministry’s report reads.

