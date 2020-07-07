By Laman Ismayilova

Hot weather is expected in Baku on July 8, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive weather. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-26 °C at night, +35-39 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night, +36-38 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 754 mm Hg, relative humidity - 60-70 percent at night, 30-40 percent in the daytime.

South wind will blow at Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +23-24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +25-26 °C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Rainy weather is expected in some western regions in the evening. East wind will blow. The temperature will be +21-26 °C at night, +35-39 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +13-18 °C at night, +25-30 °C in the daytime.

