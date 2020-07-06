By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani Army has conducted night-time combat shooting tactical exercises in the frontline zone, the Ministry of Defense reported on July 6.

During the drills, the military units performed various combat missions.

Involved in the nighttime combat exercises, the units destroyed targets of the hypothetical adversary by firing from different types of weapons (machine guns, mortars, grenade launchers and etc).

----

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz