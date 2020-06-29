By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan’s Parliament today will discuss increasing fines for failure to wear face masks in public places.

According to the proposal submitted to the parliament on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences, individuals will be fined 100 AZN ($58.8) for not wearing masks in public places. Presently, the fine amounts to 50 AZN ($29.4).

The fines for officials and legal entities are proposed to be increased from 100 AZN ($58.8) to 200 AZN ($117.6) and from 400 AZN ($235.2) to 800 AZN (470,6) respectively.

The law envisaging penalties for failure to use medical masks was passed by the Parliament on May 31.

According to the current law, individuals are fined 100AZN ($58.8), officials 200AZN ($117.6), legal entities 400AZN ($235.3) for repeated violation of the law on face masks.

Public places where wearing medical masks is mandatory in public places include inter and intra city passenger transport means, markets, closed catering, commercial and service facilities (except for cases when it is necessary to remove personal protective means), public places in the open air (where social distance cannot be maintained), queues in front of terminals at public transport stops, ticket offices, ATMs and payment terminals, offices in the open space and in production facilities, in buildings where services are rendered to clients, territories intended for reception and servicing of citizens in buildings of state bodies, enclosed spaces that are considered to be monuments of history and culture, places of worship, scientific and medical institutions, social, cultural and other such enclosed spaces.

Under the decree, in public places the population should maintain social distance of 1.5-2 meters.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.

On June 18, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to impose a two-week strict quarantine regime.

Under the new lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

