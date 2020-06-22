By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will repatriate 178 citizens from neighbouring Georgia on June 23, local media reported with reference to Azerbaijan’s embassy in Georgia on June 22.

This morning, all 178 citizens passed COVID-19 test, results of which will be known in the second part of the day.

Citizens with negative result will be taken to the border checkpoint «Sınıq körpü»at 10am on June 23, by special buses from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia, to return back to the country.

Those with positive results will be hospitalized in hospital in Georgia.

It should be noted that the repatriated people will not be quarantined in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 25,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz