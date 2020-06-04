By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologist predict windy weather in Baku on June 5. Northwest wind will blow. which may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people. It will be foggy in some places.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 18-20 °C at night, 25-29 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 18-20 °C at night, 27-29 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will increase from 758 mm to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent in the daytime, 45-50 °C at night.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. However, thunderstorms are expected in the northern and western regions.

The temperature will be 17-22 °C at night, 31-36 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 10-15 at night, 17-22 in the daytime.

