By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Foundation has congratulated children with International Day for Protection of Children.

On behalf of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, holiday gifts have been presented to the children at the orphanage No. 1, as well as to those ones treated at the Children's Psycho-Neurological Center.

Holiday gifts included various sports equipment, bicycles, scooters, slides, clothing sets, games and toys for mental development.

Heydar Aliyev Foundation pays great attention to the children's homes and boarding schools .The Foundation provides the institutions with the necessary medical supplies and protective equipment during COVID-19 pandemic.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz