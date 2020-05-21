By Akbar Mammadov

German Ambassador Wolfgang Manig has expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for organizing a charter flight to airlift Azerbaijani and German citizens.

"I thank Azerbaijan's President and his team, Azerbaijan's MFA and other authorities involved in the competent cooperation on a charter flight to Berlin and back, making it possible for many Germans and Azerbaijanis to return home. A new proof of our long-lasting friendship!", the ambassador wrote in his official Twitter page on May 20.

Local media reported on May 19 that Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) repatriated 188 Azerbaijani citizens from Berlin in a charter flight. The evacuation process was carried out based on the application to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany.

Azerbaijan has repatriated over 20,000 citiens from foreign countries so far since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

