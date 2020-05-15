By Ayya Lmahamad

US President Donald Trump has sent a letter of congratulation to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Republic Day, Azertag reported on May 14.

“On behalf of the American people, I send my sincere greetings and congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Republic Day on May 28,” the U.S. President said in his letter.

He expressed support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and independence, as well as the importance of Azerbaijan’s contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries.

“The United States strongly supports Azerbaijan's sovereignty and independence. The United States and Azerbaijan have cooperated for nearly 30 years to strengthen international security, diversify European energy routes and sources, and build a brighter future for the people of our two great nations. I appreciate Azerbaijan's important contributions in these areas and encourage all steps that promote democratic governance and protect the rights and freedoms we have pledged to uphold. In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the United States stands with the people of Azerbaijan,” Donald Trump added.

He stressed that as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the US will remain engaged in supporting negotiations to find a lasting and peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz