By Ayya Lmhamad

Azerbaijan’s religious leader, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh has sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump urging him to lift sanctions against southern neighbour Iran, local media reported on May 5.

“Today during the global viral catastrophe, the people of Iran, who are our neighbors, have been deprived of the most necessary medical, food, and material assistance, and the elderly and children have been left to die in the face of a relentless disease. The appeals we receive about the suffering of the neighboring Iranian people, who are on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe, make it necessary to make emergency decisions in such an emergency period.

"We ask you to decide to suspend sanctions against the Iranian people in the name of humanism and human solidarity, lift all prohibitions and restrictions during the pandemic, liberate the Iranian people from isolation and crisis. Such a decision will be in accordance with all secular and spiritual laws and will be considered a God-pleasing act," Pashazadeh said in his letter.

“It is the grace of the Almighty Creator that, despite the crises, confrontations, and conflicts, there are eternal values that do not allow our world to fall out of the abyss. Among them is the peaceful coexistence of people of different nationalities and faiths, the culture of mutual understanding. It is no coincidence that our holy books, the Torah, the Bible and the Quran, call on all of us to be merciful and compassionate for the sake of humanity, regardless of our beliefs.

"Solidarity and the ideals of humanism are important in the struggle against the new type of coronavirus raging in the world. Fortunately, the fight against coronavirus in Azerbaijan is being carried out seriously and successfully, and at the same time, great attention is paid to international humanitarian assistance and the provision of necessary assistance to foreign countries,” the letter reads.

On January 8, 2020, US President Donald Trump announced new economic sanctions against Iran. The sanctions are imposed in response to a missile strike by Iran on U.S. bases.

