Azerbaijan will suspend entry and exit from its territory via air and road transport, except for cargo transportation from 00:00 April 5 to 00:00 April 20 as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

This measure is aimed at accelerating the work on fast detection of coronavirus cases within the country, isolation, as well as identification of those who were in contact with the infected person, quarantine them. Other goals include regulating the reception capability of quarantine zones and increasing the readiness of hospitals throughout the country.

Taking into account the global spread of the virus, Azerbaijani citizens abroad are strongly recommended to show restraint and understanding, strictly observe the quarantine regime in the country of stay, avoid from traveling and contact Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions in the case of necessity.

