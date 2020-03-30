By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather in Baku on March 30.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 6-10 °C at night, 14-19°C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 7-9 °C at night, 17-19°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 755 mm to 761 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Variable precipitation is expected in country`s regions. Snow is expected in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. Western wind will blow.

The temperature will be 4-9 °C at night, 15-20°C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -3 to + 2 °C at night, 3-8 °C in the daytime.

