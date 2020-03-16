By Trend

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Malaysia has opened a round-the-clock hotline for our citizens living and temporarily staying in this country, as well as in Thailand, Myanmar and Brunei Dar es Salaam In connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports.

Information on this is posted on the embassy’s Facebook page.

Mobile: +60172398963 (hotline)

Phone: +60342526800

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 6,500. Over 169,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 77,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz