By Trend

The members of the committees of the Azerbaijani parliament have been disclosed, Trend reports on March 13 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The candidacies of Fazail Agamali, Amina Aghazade, Kamal Jafarov, Sabir Hajiyev, Nurlan Hasanov, Vugar Iskandarov, Tahir Karimli, Azay Guliyev, Jabi Guliyev, Bahruz Maharramov, Elshan Musayev, Mader Musayev and Nizami Safarov were nominated for members of the committee on legal policy and state building at the plenary meeting of the parliament on March 13.

Agil Abbas, Amina Aghazade, Kamal Jafarov, Elshad Mirbashiroglu, Ogtay Asadov, Nurlan Hasanov, Erkin Gadirli, Elman Mammadov, Aydin Mirzazade, Arzu Naghiyev, Bakhtiyar Sadigov, Nizami Safarov were nominated for membership of the parliament’s Defense, Security and Fight against Corruption Committee.

Elshad Mirbashiroğlu, Tural Ganjaliyev, Nagif Hamzayev, Erkin Gadirli, Bahruz Maharramov, Hikmat Mammadov, Elman Nasirov, Razi Nurullayev, Fazil Mustafa were nominated for membership of the parliament’s Human Rights Committee.

Nagif Hamzayev, Afet Hasanov, Anar Mammadov, Nasib Mahamaliyev, Mashhur Mammadov, Aliabbas Salahzade, Fatma Yildirim, Intizam Yusifov and Mikhail Zabelin were nominated for membership of the parliament’s Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology Committee.

Mahir Abbaszade, Elnur Allahverdiyev, Vugar Bayramov, Mazahir Afandiyev, Vahid Ahmadov, Aydin Huseynov, Imamverdi Ismayilov, Azar Karimli, Rufat Guliyev, Anar Mammadov, Igbal Mammadov, Mashhur Mammadov, Ziyad Samadzade, Agalar Valiyev were nominated for membership of the parliament’s Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Committee.

Novruzali Aslanov, Azar Badamov, Mushfig Jafarov, Emin Hajiyev, Aydin Huseynov, Eldar Ibrahimov, Eldar Guliyev, Igbal Mammadov, Javanshir Pashazade, Eldaniz Salimov were nominated for membership of the Parliamentary Committee on Agrarian Policy.

Vugar Bayramov, Aziz Alakbarov, Rauf Aliyev, Jale Aliyeva, Sevinj Huseynova, Agil Mammadov, Ilham Mammadov, Soltan Mammadov, Arzu Naghiyev, Ziyad Samadzade were nominated for membership in the Labor and Social Policy Committee.

Kamila Aliyeva, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Kamaladdin Gafarov, Ulvi Guliyev, Mushfig Mammadli, Ilham Mammadov, Soltan Mammadov, Anatoly Rafailov, Sadagat Valiyeva were nominated for membership of the Health Committee.

Nigar Arpadarai, Tamam Jafarova, Parvin Kerimzade, Rashad Mahmudov, Ramin Mammadov, Sevil Mikayilova, Konul Nurullayeva and Sadagat Valiyeva were nominated for membership of the Parliamentary Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs.

Mahir Abbaszade, Elnur Allahverdiyev, Mushfig Jafarov, Jale Ahmadova, Etibar Aliyev, Ramin Hasan, Sevinj Huseynova, Vugar Isgandarov, Jabi Guliyev, Ulvi Guliyev, Konul Nurullayeva, Javid Osmanov, Shahin Seyidzade, Eldaniz Salimov were nominated for membership of the Youth and Sports Committee.

Azer Badamov, Nizami Jafarov, Sevinj Fataliyeva, Malik Hasanov, Anar Isgandarov, Jeyhun Mammadov, Sattar Mohbaliyev, Javanshir Pashazade were nominated for membership of the Committee of Public Associations and Religious Organizations.

Kamran Bayramov, Mazahir Afandiyev, Emin Hajiyev, Fattah Heydarov, Malik Hasanov, Sabina Khasayeva, Agil Mammadov, Sattar Mohbalyev, Javid Osmanov, Tahir Rzayev, Aliabbas Salahzade were nominated for membership of the Committee for Regional Affairs.

Ulviyya Aghayeva, Tamam Jafarova, Etibar Aliyev, Kamila Aliyeva, Isa Habibbeyli, Afet Hasanova, Rafael Huseynov, Anar Isgandarov, Parvin Kerimzade, Eldar Guliyev, Mushfig Mammadli, Jeyhun Mammadov, Agiya Nakhchivanli, Shahin Seyidzade, Fatma Yildirim were nominated for membership of the Science and Education Committee.

Agil Abbas, Ulviyya Aghayeva, Novruzali Aslanov, Aziz Alakbarov, Jale Aliyeva, Javanshir Feyziyev, Ulviyya Hamzayeva, Sabir Rustamkhanli and Mikhail Zabelin were nominated for membership of the Culture Committee.

Sahib Aliyev, Nigar Arpadarai, Kamran Bayramov, Javanshir Feyziyev, Tural Ganjaliyev, Ramil Hasan, Azer Karimli, Nasib Mahamaliyev, Ramin Mammadov, Sevim Mikayilova, Asim Mollazade, , Rasim Musabayov, Elman Nasirli, Sabir Rustamkhanli were nominated for membership of the International Relations and Interparliamentary Affairs Committee.

The candidates were approved as a result of voting.

story will be updated

--

