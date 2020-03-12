By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on March 13. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. Northwest wind will intensify in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 6-9 °C at night, 14-19 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will 7-9 °C at night, 17-19 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure is 765 mm above the norm. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent at night and 50-60 percent in the daytime.

Foggy weather is expected in country's regions. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 6-10 °C at night, 19-24 °C in the daytime, In the mountains, the temperature will be 3-8 °C at night and 13-18 °C in the daytime.

As for medical and meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz