By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather in Baku on March 12. It will be foggy in some places.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 6–9 °C at night, 13–18 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will 7–9 °C at night, 15–17 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will increase from 761 mm to 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent at night, 55-60 in the daytime.

Foggy weather is expected in country's regions. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 3-8 °C at night, 20-25 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 3-8 °C at night, 12-17 °C in the daytime.

As for medical and meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.



