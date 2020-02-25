By Trend

Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has disseminated the information on measures which are taken in relation to coronavirus epidemic, Trend reports referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.

“To prevent the threat that coronavirus spreading in China may pose to Azerbaijan, the governmental commission was created on January 28, 2020 under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani prime minister, while a plan of measures against the epidemic was approved on January 30,” the statement said.

“Since coronavirus became a global epidemic, preventive measures are taken at all border checkpoints in Azerbaijan, including airports,” the statement said. “Starting from January 30, all passengers arriving in Azerbaijan are thoroughly checked and until today no cases of coronavirus infection have been revealed in the country.”

“After the official information about an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus has been disseminated, including fatal cases in Iran, the checkpoints on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border switched to a special regime of operation,” the statement said. “The sanitary and disinfection work has been carried out at border checkpoints since February 22, as a result of which the passage through checkpoints has slowed down.” “The control of transit cargo transportation through Azerbaijan has also been strengthened,” the statement said. “The sanitary and disinfection measures are underway while exporting and importing the cargoes.”

“The population has been recommended to temporarily postpone the trips to the neighboring country without an urgent need in connection with the situation in Iran,” the statement said. “The sanitary-epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan is under special control. The appropriate structures have been instructed to work intensively. All necessary measures are taken to ensure the country's safety, and there is no reason for concern. Medical supplies are sufficient in the country to protect [the population] against the epidemic in the country.”

“As coronavirus is an international threat, there are cases of spreading disinformation,” the statement reads. "We ask citizens to trust only the official information. In special cases, the public will be additionally informed."

