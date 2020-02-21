By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan has allocated aid in the amount of $50,000 to eliminate the consequences of bushfires in Australia.

The decision to provide humanitarian assistance was made by the Cabinet of Ministers upon the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, local media reported referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In this regard, Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) under the Foreign Ministry presented the certificate on the financial contribution to the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society. The funds were donated to the Australian Red Crescent Society.

The 2019–2020 Australian bushfire season began with several serious uncontrolled fires in June 2019. Hundreds of fires have been or still are burning, mainly in the southeast of the country.

The death toll as a result of forest fires in south-eastern Australia reached 25 people, destroying around 2,000 houses and killing 100 million animals.

Over 2,500 firefighters have been involved and hundreds of special equipment, including 90 heavy aircraft, have been used in fire extinguishing process.

On February 7, it was reported that torrential rain across most of south-east Australia had extinguished a third of extant fires, with only a small number of uncontrolled fires remaining by 10 February.

---

