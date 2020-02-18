By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan’s population increased by 85,651 people or by 0.9 percent year-on-year to reach 10,067,108 people in January 2020, the State Statistics Committee told local media.

The number of babies born in 2019 was 141.179, which is 1.6 percent more compared to 2018. The birth rate for every 1,000 people for the specified period was 14.3. Boys accounted for 53.2 percent of children born, while girls - the rest 46.8 percent. During the reporting period, 3,356 twins, 108 triplets and 8 quadruplets were born in the country.

The number of death in the reporting period was 55.916. The mortality rate for every 1,000 people was 5.6. By comparison, the mortality rate was 5.8 in 2008.

The population density in the country is 116 people per square kilometer. Some 52.8 percent of the country's population lives in cities, and 47.2 percent in rural areas. At the same time, 49.9 percent of the population are men, 50.1 percent are women.

On average, per every 1,000 men there are 1.004 women in Azerbaijan.

For the reporting period, 63.869 marriages were registered in Azerbaijan (an increase of 2.2 percent compared to 2018) and 17.148 divorces (an increase of 15.4 percent).

In 2019, the relevant structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan registered 2,042 people who came to Azerbaijan for permanent residence, and 1,654 people who left the country.

Azerbaijan's population reached 10 million in 2019. The country celebrated the birth of its ten millionth citizen who was born in Agdam region in April.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s population rose by six million in the past two centuries in the period between 1897 was and 1997.

Since early 2003, the country's population increased by over 18 percent or 1,731,000 people. The number of births exceeds the number of deaths by 2-2.5 times.

In addition, the country has seen positive migration balance. In 2018, the number of visitors to the country for permanent residence has been twice as much as the number of those leaving Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan ranks 90th worldwide for the number of population and the median age in is 30.7 years.

