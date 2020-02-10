By Trend

The observation mission from Bosnia and Herzegovina released the results of monitoring conducted at the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9, Trend reports.

Member of the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina Predrag Kožul noted that the parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan were democratic.

"Everything was organized at a high level at all polling stations. We talked with candidates and local observers. Most polling station chairpersons were women. I can say with absolute certainty that other European countries should use the electoral experience of Azerbaijan. Most candidates are young people here," Predrag Kožul said.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups. Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers monitored the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls were conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.

