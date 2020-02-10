By Trend

The snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan are over and the results of the exit polls show that the New Azerbaijan party has come out victorious, Azerbaijan’s deputy prime minister, Deputy Chairman - Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports.

“I can congratulate the member of New Azerbaijan Party with another victory. I heartily congratulate our candidates, who won in the elections. I separately congratulate our numerous volunteers, who made a huge contribution to our party’s great victory. We are very grateful for those, who voted for our party, for out candidates, for our president’s policy,” he wrote.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups. Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country. There were 5,329,460 registered voters.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers monitored the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls were conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.

---

