By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku on February 5.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +4 -7 °C at night, +9-14 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +5-7 C at night, and +11-13 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 758 to 762 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70 percent at night and 45-50 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's regions. Snow will fall in mountainous areas. It may be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2 -7 °C at night, +11-16 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -2 to -3°C at night, +4-9 °C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, south wind in the Absheron peninsula, with temperature drop compared with the previous days, is mostly unfavorable for people sensitive to the weather.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, meteorological factors tomorrow will be ufavorable for people sensitive to the weather.

