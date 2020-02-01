By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to Chairman of People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the deaths of people as a result of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in your country,” President Aliyev said.

“I highly appreciate the steps taken by the government of China and the perseverance shown by the people of China in order to prevent the spread of epidemic and human casualties,” the Azerbaijani president said. “I believe that under your leadership the People's Republic of China will decently cope with this disaster.”

“You can rest assured that even in these temporary tough times, the people of Azerbaijan stand in solidarity with the friendly people of China, and we are ready to provide any assistance,” President Aliyev said.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who died of the disease and wish those infected the swiftest possible recovery,” the Azerbaijani president said.

