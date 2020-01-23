By Trend

A meeting of elections observation mission delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) with members of the parties represented in the Azerbaijani Parliament is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

Then, PACE representatives will meet with the leadership of the Azerbaijani Parliament and members of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE.

Issues of preparation for the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9 are discussed at the meetings.

---

