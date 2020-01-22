By Trend

Some candidates for the upcoming extraordinary parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for Feb. 9, deliberately act in such a way that Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) cannot register them, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports Jan. 21.

Panahov believes that this is being done for a specific purpose.

“The CEC isn’t interested in not registering the candidate,” the chairman noted. “We try to resolve issues in favor of the candidate, if possible. However, they submit documents in such a way that we cannot register them. Apparently, by this, they serve other purposes.”



