By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku and on Absheron peninsula on December 13. Mild southeast wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 4-7 °C at night, 10-13 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 5-7 °C at night, 11-13 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm mercury column within the norm. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent.

Rain is expected in the country's regions. Fog will be observed in different places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 1-6 °C at night, 8-13 °C in the daytime. Inn the mountains, the temperature will be -3-2 °C at night, 3-7 °C in the daytime.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz