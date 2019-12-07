By Trend

Necessary electoral documents for candidates' registration for the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan must be submitted to district election commissions between Dec. 21 and Jan. 10 from 10:00 to 18:00, reads the time schedule of the main activities and events for the preparation and holding of early parliamentary elections, Trend reports.

The election campaign will start on Jan. 17 and will end on Feb. 8 at 08:00.

Organizations that intend to conduct exit-polls in the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan must submit documents for accreditation to the Central Election Committee (CEC) by Jan. 20. Their registration must be completed by Jan. 30.

The CEC launched the process of early parliamentary elections on Dec.7.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9, 2020.

