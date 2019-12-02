By Rasana Gasimova

The Azerbaijani parliament has asked President Ilham Aliyev to dissolve it and to schedule an early election.

The decision to appeal to the president was made during the parliament’s session held on December 2.

The chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov reminded that on November 28, the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), appealed to the Azerbaijani parliament with regards to the dissolution of the parliament and the scheduling of snap elections and asked to convene a meeting in this regard.

“We are meeting today to discuss this issue. In accordance with the legislation, the Azerbaijani parliament has the right to discuss the issue and make a decision. In this regard, one issue has been included in the agenda of today's meeting, namely, an appeal to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the dissolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament and the calling of early elections,” Asadov said.

The next election is not due until November 2020.

Ogtay Asadov noted that the decision to dissolve the parliament had to do with reforms carried out in the country.

The society welcomes personnel reforms carried out in the Cabinet of Ministers, governing bodies, and all spheres of public life, Asadov said, adding that new challenges, public expectations and other factors made it necessary to deepen reforms in the field of legislative power and renew parliament.

Siyavush Novruzov, deputy executive secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations, addressed the deputies in connection with this issue. Head of the parliamentary committee on legal policy and state building Ali Huseynli analyzed the issue from a legal point of view.

The draft decision that was read out by deputy chairperson Bahar Muradova was then put to the vote and adopted by a majority of votes.

---

