By Trend

Special Representative of the UN Secretary General Abdullah al Matouq arrived in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Nov. 13 referring to the Institute of History of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences.

The meeting with Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Kuwaiti Emir’s humanitarian envoy and board chairman of the International Islamic Charitable Organization Abdullah al Matouq will be held on November 15 at 11:00 (GMT+4) at an expanded meeting of the Scientific Council of the Institute of History of the Academy.

During the meeting, a diploma of an honorary doctor of the Institute will be presented to Abdullah al Matouq.

