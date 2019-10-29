By Trend

A meeting of the Council of Ministers of Defense of the CIS Member-States will be held in Baku on October 30, 2019, Trend reports on Oct. 29 referring to the council’s website.

Several issues of multilateral cooperation of the CIS member-states in the military sphere are planned to be considered.

"The special attention at the meeting will be paid to the concept of military cooperation of the CIS member-states until 2025,” the message said. “The draft concept is aimed at achieving a new level of cooperation in the military sphere, reflects the national interests and joint priorities of the CIS member-states in the field of ensuring security and countering modern challenges and threats."

Moreover, the issues of training officers for the armed forces of the CIS member-states, on joint activity for the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 and other important spheres in the field of military cooperation will be considered.

During the joint work, the defense ministers will analyze the development of military cooperation, outline joint activity for the next year and the near future and consider other issues of partnership in the defense and security spheres in the CIS.

Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Sergey Lebedev will attend the meeting.

