By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received the newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Serzhan Abdykarimov, Trend reported.

During the meeting held on October 7, the sides expressed satisfaction with the close relations between the two countries in politics, culture and other spheres. The sides stressed the importance of further development of economic and trade ties.



Abdykarimov emphasized that Azerbaijan plays a crucial role in the region due to its wise foreign policy strategy. The ambassador also stressed the importance of the energy, transport and infrastructure projects implemented by Azerbaijan. Touching upon the successful implementation of joint projects between the two countries, he noted that these activities will be continued in the future.

Mammadyarov extended his gratitude to Kazakhstan for its principled position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict demonstrated in the international organizations, as well as its constant support of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The sides also exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest.

Note that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are both Turkic countries and share close historical, religious and cultural ties. Today, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are interested in intensification of cooperation in many areas, particularly logistics and infrastructure. Necessary measures are taken to better utilize the opportunity driven from the passage of shortest East-West transport corridor through the territories of the countries.

Azerbaijan is Kazakhstan's key trade-economic partner in the Caucasus region. Located on the route of the Great Silk Road, both countries eye the further expansion of trade and transport relations.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan reached $258.26 million in 2018, according to Kazakhstan`s Statistics Committee.

Exports from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan accounted for $211.9 million, while imports from Azerbaijan made up $46.3 million.

At present, the two countries are working on promotion of a joint transport project - the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), which involves cargo transportation from China via Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and further via Turkey and Ukraine to Europe.

The countries also actively cooperate within the framework of such international and regional organizations as the UN, OSCE, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Turkic Council, CIS, etc.

