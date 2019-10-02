By Trend

Russia’s Sochi hosted the 16th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club which began from 30th September,Trend reports.

The topic of the meeting was “The Dawn of the East and the World Political Structure”. The agenda of the meeting included issues about the influence of the East on the world order.

On October 1, one of the special sessions of the Valdai Club meeting was “Russia and the Islamic World: Mutual Role and Mutual Influence”, moderated by Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency, Vice President of the Baku Network Expert Council Gulnara Mammadzade.

Head of the Republic of Dagestan Vladimir Vasiliev and the head of the Republic of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov took part at this session as speakers.

