By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Slovakia has opened an embassy in Baku. The embassy will start operating as of October 1.

“The opening of the embassy will allow both countries to open opportunities for the business community and organize business missions to strengthen trade cooperation,” head of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade said while receiving the newly appointed Chargé d'affaires of Slovakia to Azerbaijan, Elchin Gasymov.

During the meeting, Elchin Gasymov presented the Note Verbal of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic to Ambassador Mirzazade.

In Slovakia, Azerbaijan is represented by the Honorary Consul with residence in Bratislava.

Presently there are 11 Slovak companies operating in Azerbaijan, which are engaged in trade, construction and transport. According to the State Customs Committee’s data, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Slovakia amounted to $30.2 million in 2018. This indicator was $23.1 million in 2017. Almost the entire amount of trade with this country fell on the import of Slovak products. Priority areas for cooperation between the two countries are alternative energy, automotive, chemical and mining.

