By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainy weather is expected in Baku on September 28. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 16-19 °C at night, 22-25 °C in the daytime, in Baku 17-19 °C at night and 22-24 C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 60-70 percent.

The weather will be mainly dry in country's regions. Occasional rain is expected in some eastern regions. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some areas.

The temperature will be 15-19 °C at night, 23-28 C in the daytime, in the mountains 5-10 °C at night and 13-18 °C in the daytime.

The weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz