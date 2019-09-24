By Trend

As part of the Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP), a training for teachers is being held with participation of NATO experts in the War College of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The purpose of the training is to help to improve the potential of special military-educational institutions by means of human resources of the Ministry of Defense.

Participants who successfully complete the training that will last until September 27 will be awarded certificates.

