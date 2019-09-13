By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 14.

Rain is predicted in some places of the peninsula in the morning. Northeast wind will be replaced mild south in the daytime.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 17-21 °C at night, 24-27 °C in the daytime, in Baku 18-20 °C at night and 24-26 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will make above the norm - 765 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 50-60 percent.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, rain is expected in some mountainous regions at night and in the evening. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will intensify.

The temperature will be 13-18 °C at night, 23-28 °C in the daytime, in the mountains 5-10 °C at night, 10-15 °C in the daytime.

The temperature is expected to be close to climate norm, which is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

