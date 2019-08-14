By Trend

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry have met with soldiers serving in the frontline military units, upon the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani defense ministry.

Hasanov has heard out the report on the operational situation, observed the enemy’s forward positions and gave the corresponding instructions to ensure the constant combat readiness of the units.

The minister has got acquainted with the conditions in the units, then met with the servicemen and congratulated the military personnel on Eid al-Adha holiday.

He stressed that the activities carried out in the field of improving the social conditions of servicemen are underway.

Hasanov also talked to the military personnel.

Hasanov also talked to the military personnel.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz