Rainless weather expected in Baku on July 25. Northwest wind will intensify occasionally.

Temperature will range from +22°C to +25°C at night and +30°C+35°C in the daytime in Absheron and +23°C to +25°C at night and +33°C+35°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 753 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 50-55% in the daytime.

The sea water temperature will be +23-24°C on northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba, while +24-25°C on south beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

Rain and hail are predicted in some mountainous areas. The west wind will intensify in some places.

Temperature will range from +21°C to +26°C at night, from +34°C to +39°C in the daytime, from +13°C to + 18°C in mountains at night, and from +20°C to +25°C in the daytime.

