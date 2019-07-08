By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku on July 9.

Rain is predicted in some places during the day. Mild north wind will blow.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +25°C at night and +30°C+35°C in the daytime in Absheron and +23°C to +25°C at night and +33°C+35°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 753 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 40-50% in the daytime.

Weather conditions on Absheron beaches, mild north wind will blow on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba).

The sea water temperature will be +22-23°C, on south beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The temperature of sea water will be +23-24°C.

The weather will be mainly dry in country's regions. However, lightning and rain are predicted in some places towards the evening. Torrential rain will be observed in some places. Hail predicted. East wind will intensify in some places during the daytime.

Temperature will range from +21°C to +26°C at night, from +31°C to +36°C in the daytime, in mountains from +12°C to + 17°C at night, and from +20°C to +25°C in the daytime.

The weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula is particularly favorable to meteo sensitive people.

