Changeably cloudy and mainly dry weather is expected in Azerbaijani capital on June 22. North-west wind will intensify.

Temperature will be from +20°C to +24°C at night and +28°C+32°C in the daytime in Absheron and +22°C to +24°C at night and +30°C+32°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 758 mm mercury column.Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 35-40% in the daytime.

Weather conditions on Absheron beaches, north-west wind will blow on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba).

The sea water temperature will be +22-23°C. North-west wind will blow on south beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The temperature of sea water will be +24-25°C.

Rain is expected in some northern and western regions tonight. Local showers, lightning and hail are predicted in some places. West wind will blow.

Temperature in country's regions is expected to range from +20°C to +24°C at night, from +33°C to +38°C in the daytime, from +13°C to + 18°C at night in mountains, and from +20°C to +25°C in the daytime.

