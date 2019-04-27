By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Orthodox Christian Community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Holy Easter.

“I sincerely congratulate you, the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan, on the Holy Easter and convey to you the wishes of good health, happiness and prosperity,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“For hundreds of years, representatives of various religions and peoples have lived in Azerbaijan in peace, mutual respect and trust, which is why our country has gained fame in the modern world as an exemplary space of tolerance and one of the centers of multiculturalism,” reads the letter. “The preservation and promotion of the ethnic and religious diversity and multicultural traditions is one of the priorities of our state policy. Azerbaijan’s extensive experience in this field clearly demonstrates that multiculturalism is the only way to strengthen solidarity, harmony and mutual understanding in society.”

“I want to note with a sense of satisfaction that the Christian community, which is an integral part of our society along with representatives of other religions, is actively involved in great creative work carried out for the benefit of the progress of our republic in all spheres of public, political and socio-cultural life today,” the letter noted. “I am convinced that our Christian countrymen will continue to make every effort in the name of further strengthening of Azerbaijan, which is our common home.”

“Easter, which epitomizes rebirth, renewal and a feeling of mercy, awakens of faith and hope for the future people’s hearts and urges them to be kind,” Ilham Aliyev said. “On this joyful day, I once again wish you a pleasant festive mood, and joy and well-being to your families.”

