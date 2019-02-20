By Trend

Russia and Azerbaijan are able to work together on solving the tasks facing both countries, Russia's Minister of Science and Higher Education Mikhail Kotyukov, speaking with the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza, Trend reports.

"Our universities have serious contacts at the level of the formation of joint programs, we support this work. Such international cooperation should be developed, it can include both educational and research processes," he noted in the first place.

"The challenges facing the society - both of Russia and Azerbaijan - are the same. We can definitely work together to form teams of young researchers to solve practical problems arising from these challenges," Mikhail Kotyukov stressed.

Such joint teams of scientists, according to the minister, "on the one hand, will look for new solutions, create new technologies, and on the other hand, grow as teams, which can solve important, complex practical tasks."

