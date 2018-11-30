By Laman Ismayilova

"Ateshgah" intellectual games club in Estonia will host an international intellectual festival dedicated to the State Flag Day of Azerbaijan on December 1-2.

The event is supported by Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, under the auspices of the Federation of Intellectual Games of Azerbaijan and the Association of European Intellectual Clubs, Trend Life reported.

The tournaments on national intellectual game "What? Where? When?", "Brain Ring" and entertaining game "QuAZ" will be held as part of the festival.

The event aims to familiarize foreign experts with the cultural and historical heritage of the Azerbaijani people through intellectual games.

The festival was previously held in Riga, St. Petersburg, Minsk, Vilnius, Kaliningrad, Kiev and Prague.

